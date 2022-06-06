At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – By hosting Routes Asia 2022, the most prestigious regional aviation development forum, Da Nang hopes to affirm its position as Asia’s leading event destination and also demonstrate its strong determination to resume the aviation network and tourism economy, Le Trung Chinh, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said on June 6.



At the opening ceremony of the event, co-hosted by Informa Routes company of the UK, Da Nang municipal People’s Committee and Duy Anh Trading JSC – IPP Travel Retail, the official said that before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Da Nang was a prominent destination in Asia, hosting 39 international routes with 536 flights per week. The disruption of international flight routes due to the pandemic has caused difficulties for its aviation and tourism industries and, therefore, resuming the international flight network and creating favourable conditions for tourists, businesses and investors to return to Da Nang are considered as prerequisites for the revival of the city’s tourism and socio-economic development, he stress.

Delegates cut the ribbons at the opening ceremony of Routes Asia 2022 . (Photo: VNA)

Routes Asia 2022, which attracted the participation of over 500 domestic and foreign delegates representing over 200 leading airlines from 42 countries and territories around the world, aims to speed up the resumption of the aviation industry and its services in the Asia-Pacific region.



More than 1,500 meetings will take place at the three-day event between stakeholders.

Discussions will focus on policies to support the route network and solutions to accelerate the aviation industry’s recovery. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior and travel trends as well as the most effective strategies to stimulate market demand will also be put on the table./.