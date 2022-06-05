Routes Asia 2022 helps elevate Da Nang's tourism position
The ongoing Asian route development forum 2022 (Routes Asia 2022) in the central city of Da Nang from June 4 - 8, is expected to help Da Nang affirm its status as a regional and international centre for aviation and tourism in the future.
A view of Da Nang city from above (Photo:VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - The ongoing Asian route development forum 2022 (Routes Asia 2022) in the central city of Da Nang from June 4 - 8, is expected to help Da Nang affirm its status as a regional and international centre for aviation and tourism in the future.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son, the event marks an important milestone for the resumption of aviation and tourism industries in the world after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event welcomed over 500 domestic and foreign delegates, including air route network planners from over 80 leading airlines in the region.
More than 1,500 meetings between stakeholders, including airlines, airports and destinations, have been arranged in the framework of the event.
Discussions have been focusing on how the parties can work together to restore the air route network, thus creating long-term economic benefits for the Asia-Pacific region. The impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour and travel trends, and the most effective strategies to stimulate market demand, have been also put on the table.
By hosting Routes Asia 2022, Da Nang continues to affirm its position as Asia's leading event and festival destination, a hub for aviation and tourism development in Vietnam and the region, Son stressed.
Da Nang authorities have planned 22 meetings with partners at the event, including International Airlines Group, AirAsia Group, Thai Vietjet Air, Eva Air, Lion Air, Philippine Airlines, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Malaysia Airlines, and Japan National Tourism Organisation to promote the opening of international routes to Da Nang, and introduce Da Nang’s tourism to potential markets.
Routes Asia 2022 is co-hosted by Informa Routes company of the UK, Da Nang municipal People's Committee and Duy Anh Trading JSC - IPP Travel Retail.
The Routes Asia forum was held for the first time in 2003./.