Travel Vietnam Airlines opens Nha Trang – Singapore route A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 160 passengers aboard on June 6 landed in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city from Singapore, marking the opening of the air route.

Travel “Fly Vietnam Airlines – Rediscovery”, carrier luring Japanese tourists Vietnam Airlines Corporation coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and Thien Minh Group to organise a workshop themed “Fly Vietnam Airlines – Rediscovery” in Tokyo on June 3.

Travel Vietjet Air reopens route to Thailand’s Phuket Budget carrier Vietjet Air on June 3 welcomed passengers back on its journey between Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Phuket, a popular tourist destination of Thailand.

Travel NZ Herald cites 10 reasons for visiting Vietnam As Vietnam is open to international travellers, with no self-isolation, the New Zealand Herald daily has pointed out 10 reasons why the country is worth visiting.