Royal Australian Navy ship visits Vietnam
The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowooba warship with 200 crew on board arrived in Ho Chi Minh City International Port on October 12, starting their six-day friendship visit to Vietnam.
Brigadier General Tony McCormack, Commander of Australia's Indo-Pacific Endeavour Program said that the visit aims at promoting friendship and understanding between the two sides, contributing to further strengthening cooperation between the navies of the two countries.
The visit also demonstrates the strong Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he noted.