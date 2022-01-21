Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie delegation pays Tet visit to Soc Trang
At the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)Soc Trang (VNA) - A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie High Command led by its Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen Kim Hen visited and offered New Year wishes to the southern province of Soc Trang on January 21.
On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival, Kim Hen wished the armed forces, departments, agencies, officers, soldiers and people of the province good health and prosperity.
He informed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Cambodia has reduced considerably, with about 20-30 new infections each day.
Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Thi Cam Dao said last year, the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) still grew by 1.18 percent despite severe impacts caused by the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.
With over 30 percent of its population being Khmer ethnic people, the province has always paid attention to economic development and cultural identity preservation, she said, adding that support has also been given to religious activities and housing construction for poor and near-poor Khmer households./.