Society New regulations for domestic travellers As from January 22, domestic passengers, regardless of their vaccine status, will no longer have to take a SARS-CoV-2 testing before their flight, with the exception of passengers from areas with a very high pandemic risk (red areas). ​

Society Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passes away at 95 Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passed away at Tu Hieu pagoda in his birthplace Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, early January 22 aged 95.

Society Ice, snow reported on Mount Fansipan Ice and snow have been spotted on Mount Fansipan, the highest mountain in Vietnam, as a result of widespread rain and freezing temperatures on early January 21.

Society Procuracy proposes upholding first-instance sentences for defendants in Sabeco case The High-Level People’s Procuracy in Hanoi on January 21 suggested upholding the first-instance trial's sentences for four defendants in the case that occurred at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC (Sabeco) and Ho Chi Minh City.