On display are important utensils and items, for use from daily life to banquets of the emperor and the court on important occasions.

The exhibition has also introduced several pieces of jewellery, utensils decorated in gold, and utensils and swords symbolising power or imperial orders.

In particular, this is the first time 3D mapping projection technology, which simulates the unique patterns of artifacts, has been introduced, so that visitors can better recognise the beauty and elegance of the ceramics used at Thang Long royal palace.

The artifacts are divided into three exhibition spaces: a space to introduce artifacts from dynasties and a space for artifacts introduced to the public for the first time, such as the largest Tran Dynasty terracotta pots ever and a green enamel architectural model from the early Le Dynasty./.

VNA