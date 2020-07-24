Business Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Business Indian expert hails Vietnam’seconomic growth The economic prospect of Vietnam is bright and the country’s economic growth story is like a “miracle”, S D Pradhan, deputy national security adviser of India, commented in a recent article run by Times of India newspaper.

Business Reference exchange rate revised up by 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.