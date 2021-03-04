Business Vietnam striving to promote sustainable marine aquaculture development Vietnam is to have 280,000 ha of marine aquaculture area and 10.5 million cubic metres of farming cages by 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Private investments reach new peak Private investments in Vietnam have reached a new peak in contrast to the trend towards decline around the world and in the ASEAN region due to the impact of COVID-19.

Business HCM City to meet yearly budget revenue targets Ho Chi Minh City is likely to meet the year’s target for budget revenue of 365 trillion VND (15.86 billion USD) assigned by the central government, a city official said at a recent online Government meeting.