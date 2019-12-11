Rubber exports top 2 billion USD in 11 months
Vietnam earned 2.02 billion USD from exporting 1.5 million tonnes of rubber between January and November, rising 7.6 percent in value and 8.1 percent in volume year on year.
A worker extracts rubber latex (Photo: VNA)
In November alone, about 200,000 tonnes of rubber were shipped abroad, bringing home 260 million USD. The figures respectively increased 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent from the previous month, and 11.3 percent and 16.2 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Export price in the month also grew 4.5 percent year on year to 1,300 USD per tonne.
The ministry said the rubber farming area nationwide expanded from 800,000ha in 2011 to 965,000ha in 2018, about 165,000ha more than the plan.
Vietnam aims to gain over 2 billion USD from the export of natural rubber in 2020./.