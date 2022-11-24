At the press conference announcing the event.(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The “Run for the Heart 2023”, an annual charity programme which aims to raise funds for children who need heart surgeries, has been launched by VinaCapital Foundation and Gamuda Land Vietnam.



The programme will conclude with a charity-run event on February 12, 2023 with the participation of up to 10,000 people.



Dennis Ng, General Director of Gamuda Land Vietnam, said this is the ninth time the event has been held after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the organising committee expected to receive strong support from the community to raise the largest amount of money ever because thousands of children are waiting to have a "miracle" to get a healthy heart.



Those, who are interested in or want to support the programme, can contribute to the fund by visiting Gamuda Land's offices in Ho Chi Minh City, transfer money to Heartbeat Vietnam programme or participate in Vietrace365, one of the most popular online virtual race platforms in the running community in Vietnam.



Since 2013, the programme has raised over 35 billion VND (1.4 million USD) to help more than 1,300 Vietnamese children receive free heart surgeries./.