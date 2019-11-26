With the meaningful message "Connecting heartbeats - Reaching life", the event attracted over 15,000 participants.

The idea of the event is to encourage people to exercise while raising money for children with congenital heart disease.

This year runners were able to raise nearly 250,000 USD, and also attracted 1,500 online participants to run distances that suited their physical conditions, from 30 to 120 km in 21 days./.

VNA