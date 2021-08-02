Culture - Sports COVID-19 forces postponement of 22nd Vietnam Film Festival The 22nd edition of the Vietnam Film Festival will be postponed until November instead of taking place in September as planned, due to the ravages of COVID-19, Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinematography Department Vi Kien Thanh said on August 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s army team leaves for 2021 Army Games The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) team on August 3 departed for Russia to attend the International Army Games 2021 which, to be held later this month.

Culture - Sports Japanese city popularises Vietnam ahead of Paralympic Games Authorities of Kokubunji city, west of Japan’s Tokyo capital city, on July 31 held an event to help local people understand more about Vietnam prior to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.