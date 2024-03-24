Runners to take on biosphere reserve track
Banner of Kon Chu Rang Half Marathon (Photo: VietRace365)Gia Lai (VNS/VNA) - Runners from nationwide will be competing in the Kon Chu Rang Half Marathon, held in a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve, in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 12, calling for donations to support conservation activities and poor families in the region.
The race, co-organised by the VietRace365 company and GreenViet (a non-profit NGO on biodiversity research), expects to draw 1,000 runners racing in team and individual events on 21km, 10km and 5km routes.
It said children from the age of 7 are eligible for the one-day race starting at the park’s administration centre in Kbang district, and early bird tickets are offered at between 549,000 - 849,000 VND for booking time on March 7-31.
The race’s organisers have been negotiating with travel agencies and bus services offering the best price for runners from Ho Chi Minh City to Pleiku city and transit to Kbang district.
Competitors will run through primary forest on concrete tracks and stay at the camp site in the reserve.
In 2021, UNESCO recognised the Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve including two core areas, Kon Chu Rang Nature Reserve and Kon Ka Kinh National Park, on a total area of 413,511.67ha in the province.
Runners can visit website https://timve365.vn for further information./.