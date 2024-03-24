Culture - Sports Cultural exchange strengthens Vietnam-Japan friendship The Japan-Vietnam Support Association on March 22 organised a musical programme “Que Huong” (Homeland) Programme 2024 in Higashi Osaka city, Kansai region, attracting about 1,000 Vietnamese and Japanese people.

Culture - Sports Amazing Binh Dinh Fest features impressive art show The Amazing Binh Dinh Fest, considered one of the biggest events in the central province of Binh Dinh, kicked off on March 22 with an impressive art show involving hundreds of artists.

Culture - Sports Son La, Laos’ Houaphanh province hold tourism, cultural festival The northern province of Son La and Laos’ Houaphanh province jointly held a tourism and cultural festival in Houaphanh on March 21-23 to promote their popular destinations and the cultures of ethnic groups in the two provinces.