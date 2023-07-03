Runway cracks force Nghe An’s Vinh airport to close for 24 hours
Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An is being closed for 24 hours from 10:50 am July 3 to fix cracks in the runway, according to the Northern Airports Authority.
The incident was reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.
At present, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is coordinating with agencies and the Vinh International Airport to come up with a solution.
In the morning, a number of flights to the Vinh airport were diverted to Thanh Hoa airport.
The runway at the Vinh Airport has been used since the end of 2003. Nghe An province has seen prolonged hot weather and continuous rain in recent days, which may be the cause of the incident./.