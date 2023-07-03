Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Society Measures taken to curb cross-border poultry smuggling The animal health sector has been strengthening animal and animal product quarantine and inspection to early detect avian influenza outbreaks and prevent the spread of the disease.

Society Khen panpipes, a cultural icon of the Mong people The Khen (panpipes), a traditional musical instrument, is likened to the soul of the Mong ethnic people in Mu Cang Chai district in mountainous Yen Bai province. The musical instrument plays an important role in the daily lives and cultural, spiritual, and religious activities of the Mong people, creating a unique feature in local culture.

Society Cuba wants to exchange trade union experience in oil and gas sector with Vietnam A delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC), led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, had working sessions with the Vietnam National Union of Oil and Gas Workers and the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 1.