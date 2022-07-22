Russia actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam: official
The Russian side is actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam and some Asian countries this year, according to General Director of Vladivostok International Airport (Russian Far East) Andrei Vinichenko.
The Russian side said Vladivostok airport will be upgraded to meet global standards, and that the travel demand of Russians is increasing constantly, most of them want to travel abroad. (Photo: Twitter)
Vinichenko told local media on July 21 that Russian representatives are negotiating with airlines of Vietnam, China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the launch of the routes. They also plan to have talks with Japanese and Thai partners in the time ahead.
The official expressed his hope that many flights to Vladivostok will be restored within this year.
Earlier, many Russian officials also affirmed efforts to restore direct flights to Vietnam to serve travelling demands after the removal of COVID-19-induced travel restrictions.
Russian Special Envoy, Senior Official at APEC Kirill Barsky stressed that Russia wants to resume direct flights to the three Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.
Barsky noted his belief that post-pandemic air transport recovery will be one of the major topics to be tabled for discussion at the upcoming of APEC Tourism Ministers in Thailand on August 19.
Vietnamese Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien recently had a working session with the Governor of Primorsky, Krai Oleg Kozhemyako, during which they agreed on the possibility of opening direct flights.
Hien said COVID-19 has been brought under control in Vietnam, businesses activities have returned to normal and travel restrictions on international tourists have been completely lifted.
The Russian side said Vladivostok airport will be upgraded to meet global standards, and that the travel demand of Russians is increasing constantly, most of them want to travel abroad./.