World Philippines seeks way to reduce costs, raise food production The Philippine Government has recently said that it is looking to sign import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation.

World More field hospitals set up in Bangkok for COVID-19 patients Thailand’s Bangkok has opened two new field hospitals with a total of 500 beds for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms in the context of rising infection number.

World New page for Vietnam – Russia rail transport According to Sputniknews, freight transport by rail between Vietnam and Russia is turning a new page to once again take the top place given the emerging geopolitical context in recent years.

World Southeast Asian nations striving to control inflation Malaysia’s strategy to tackle inflation and rising cost of living has shown results, especially on chicken and egg issues, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.