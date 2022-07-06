Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Russia is always one of the most important partners in Vietnam's foreign policy, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Hanoi on July 6.



Highlighting the significance of the Russian official’s visit in the context of the two countries celebrating 10 years of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Son affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and shows gratitude to the wholehearted support and assistance the Russian people have given to their Vietnamese counterparts in the struggle for national independence in the past as well as in the current national construction and development.





At the talks between the two foreign ministers. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam adheres to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, he asserted, reiterating Vietnam's consistent stance on international and regional issues, including the Ukraine issue.

The Vietnamese FM said he hopes relevant ministries and sectors of Russia will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and do business in Russia.



Lavrov, for his part, emphasised that Vietnam is one of the reliable and important traditional partners of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, expressing his wish that the two sides will continue making efforts for their comprehensive strategic partnership to bear more fruit.



He appreciated Vietnam's role in the region and in ASEAN, and affirmed support for ASEAN's central role in the regional architecture. He said he believes that Vietnam will serve as an important bridge to help Russia further strengthen cooperation with the region, including promoting the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.



At the talks, the two sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries over the past time and discussed measures to foster the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.



They also compared notes on international and regional issues of common concern, and agreed to continue strengthening coordination at regional and international organisations and forums./.