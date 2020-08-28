Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam today is a modern state with a fast-growing economy, an active participant in various regional and international associations, and currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the ASEAN Chair, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova has affirmed.



She made the statement during a news conference of the ministry on August 27, as Vietnam will mark the 75th anniversary of its National Day on September 2.



The victory of the August Revolution of 1945, which was won by the Vietnamese people led by President Ho Chi Minh, put an end to foreign rule and marked the creation of a new state on the map of Indochina – the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, she noted.



However, Vietnam had to defend its freedom and independence with arms in hand for many years – first in the Resistance War of 1946-1954, and then when repelling US-led foreign aggression, she continued.



“In 1975, this heroic fight culminated in the reunification of the country and the creation of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” Zakharova said.



She added that large-scale political and economic assistance for many years from the Soviet Union played an important role in the early days of Vietnam’s statehood.



The traditions of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation established at that time still underpin the two countries’ special bilateral relationship.



“This year, Russia and Vietnam are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Russian-Vietnamese cooperation is rapidly developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership based on the rich experience accumulated over previous years.



“Ahead of the holiday, we would like to wish our Vietnamese friends peace, prosperity and wellbeing,” the spokeswoman said./.