National flags of Vietnam and Russia (Photo: Vietnam-briefing.com)

Moscow (VNA) - The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the first ever Vietnamese language interpretation contest on March 19.



Olga Alechsandrovna Maslovets from the MGIMO said the competition aimed to improve interpretation skills for students who will further strengthen the Russia-Vietnam diplomatic ties and traditional friendship, as well as bolster dialogues and help ensure peace and stability in the region and the world.



President of the Association of Vietnamese People in Russia Do Xuan Hoang told the Vietnam News Agency that the contest held significant meaning to Vietnamese language learners and researchers, and affirmed Vietnam’s role and position at the international arena.



Fifteen contestants competed in the university category while three others in the postgraduate one.



A roundtable was held after the contest, during which experts in Vietnamese studies and Russian diplomats shared their experience and methods to improve interpretation skills./.