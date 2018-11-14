Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AFP/VNA)

- Russia will invite officials and enterprises from ASEAN member countries to attend the 22nd annual International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg (SPIEF–2018) and the Eastern Economic Forum in the country in 2019, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.Speaking at the plenary session of the Russia - ASEAN Summit in Singapore in November 14, Putin affirmed that entrepreneurs from ASEAN member nations always present at the economic forums in Russia.He suggested Russia and ASEAN organise joint drills to deal with dangerous infectious diseases.The Russian President informed that the compilation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in preventing and responding to state of emergency such as natural calamities and humanitarian disasters has been completed.Moscow hopes to sign the MoU with ASEAN in the near future, he said.-VNA