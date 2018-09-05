An oil rig in Bach Ho oil field (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russia currently ranks 22nd among countries and territories investing in Vietnam with total registered capital of nearly 1 billion USD.

Russia projects are mostly invested in oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, transport, telecommunications, and aquaculture and fishing, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has invested in 18 projects in Russia, with combined registered and added capital reaching 2.4 billion USD by the end of March 2018.

Most of the investment comes from projects invested by Rusvietpetro joint venture, Hanoi-Moscow Trade Centre Investment JSC and a dairy cow breeding and milk processing in Moscow of TH Group.

To date, 17 projects have been included in the list of Vietnam-Russia prioritised projects, which was approved at the 20th session of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.

These projects are in the spheres of oil and gas, transport, agriculture, electricity, construction, industry and high technology. The two sides are working on the roadmap for the implementation of the projects.-VNA