Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko highlighted milestones in Vietnam – Russia ties in 2021 and Vietnam’s changes after nearly four decades of renewal in an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency.



Bezdetko said the Russia visit by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was one of the important events in bilateral agenda last year. The Russia – Vietnam traditional ties were also fostered via visits by Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, during which both sides reached agreements to enhance links across economy-investment, national defence and security, science and technology, culture and education.





Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko on August 13, 2021 (Photo: VNA)

Last year, the two countries celebrated the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Joint Statement on Vietnam – Russia strategic partnership, the 40th anniversary of oil and gas joint-venture Vietsovpetro, and the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam – Russia Joint Venture Bank.



The ambassador stressed that since the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam took effect in October 2016, two-way trade has increased considerably. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam remains the biggest trade partner of Russia in ASEAN.



Speaking highly of the coordinating role of the Russia – Vietnam Inter-Governmental Committee on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation led by the two Deputy Prime Ministers, he said two-way trade hit record last year, reaching 4.97 billion USD as of November, up 12.07 percent annually.



According to him, Russia’s leading natural gas producer PAO Novatek is exploring the possibility of launching liquefied natural gas projects in Vietnam. Meanwhile, GAZ Group and Vietnam is also cooperating in vehicle assembling, with its factory in Da Nang to be put into operation. The Rosatom State Corporation specialising in nuclear energy for peaceful purpose is pushing forward the construction of a nuclear sci-tech centre in Vietnam.



Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (second, left) hands over the batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan on September 29, 2021 (Photo: VNA)

In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Bezdetko said apart from donating “Sputnik V” và “Sputnik Light” vaccines, Russia also transferred vaccine production technology and medicines to Vietnam. Both sides shared experience in COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and prevention, as well as sanitary and epidemiological measures.





General Director of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang (R) and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo: VNA)

Bezdetko, who has lived in Vietnam for many years, also hailed Vietnam’s achievements in improving its position on international arena and people’s lives in recent years.



He said the Vietnamese people always maintain their long-standing customs and traditions, considering it the biggest success of the Asian nation./.