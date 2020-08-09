Society PM orders localities to prepare sufficient materials for COVID-19 tests Pandemic-hit localities must ensure sufficient reserves of materials for timely COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered at a recent meeting of the permanent cabinet members on the fight against the pandemic.

Society Lockdowned hospital in Da Nang reopens after two weeks A hospital linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam's central region has reopened to the public, two weeks after it was placed under strict lockdown.

Society “Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.

Society Soldiers on the front line of Covid-19 fight Khanh Hoa province is currently quarantining 525 Vietnamese who previously worked, studied, or accessed medical treatment abroad, at four military units. Despite the hardships, every soldier on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic knows that this is their duty and they are willing to contribute to the success of disease prevention and control efforts.