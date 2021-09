A Russian citizen at the voting station in Nha Trang city. (Photo: VNA)

Russian nationals in south central Khanh Hoa province on September 9 headed to the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre 's coastal branch in Nha Trang beach city to cast their early ballots for seats in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly.According to the organisers, the current COVID-19 situation may affect the turnout. About 450 Russian citizens are expected to cast votes on the day. The voting lasts from 8am to 8pm on September 9.Alex Krushchev, a Russian national in Nha Trang city, said he is delighted to exercise his right to vote during his stay in Vietnam. Amid the spread of COVID-19, local authorities have created optimal conditions for him and other Russian citizens to test for COVID-19 and cast their ballots.