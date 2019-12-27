Russian company to export pork to Vietnam
The Russian media said on December 26 that a company in the central province of Kursk has been licensed to export pork to Vietnam, amid limited supply in the domestic market due to African swine fever.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Russian media said on December 26 that a company in the central province of Kursk has been licensed to export pork to Vietnam, amid limited supply in the domestic market due to African swine fever.
The pork supply certificate will take effect in January 2020 and parties concerned have agreed on export conditions.
The provincial authorities said the company’s pork quality has met requirements of the Department of Animal Health under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
On February 19, the MARD officially announced the African swine fever outbreak. As of mid-December, nearly 6 million pigs weighing over 342,800 tonnes were culled, accounting for nearly 9 percent of the total pig output nationwide.
The outbreak pushed up pork prices during the remainder of this year./.
The pork supply certificate will take effect in January 2020 and parties concerned have agreed on export conditions.
The provincial authorities said the company’s pork quality has met requirements of the Department of Animal Health under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
On February 19, the MARD officially announced the African swine fever outbreak. As of mid-December, nearly 6 million pigs weighing over 342,800 tonnes were culled, accounting for nearly 9 percent of the total pig output nationwide.
The outbreak pushed up pork prices during the remainder of this year./.