World Lao People’s Revolutionary Party convenes 11th national congress The 11th national congress of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) opened on January 13 with the participation of 768 official delegates who represent nearly 350,000 Party members nationwide.

World China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of economic corridor China and Myanmar have agreed to accelerate the construction of an economic corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral ties during the visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Myanmar.

World Thailand adopts measures to support locals, businesses amidst COVID-19 The Thai cabinet on January 12 approved a number of measures to reduce the cost of living and increase liquidity, and ease the impact of the new wave of COVID-19 infections.