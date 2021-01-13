Russian expert believes a bright future awaits Vietnam
Dr Evgeny Kobelev, First Vice President of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo: VOV)Moscow (VNA) - A leading Russian expert on Vietnamese studies expressed his belief in a bright future for Vietnam in an article published in the "Multipolar World" magazine on January 12.
In the article, entitled “13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam - Path to new success”, Dr Evgeny Kobelev, First Vice President of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association, noted that the 6th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 1986 created a historic turning point with the approval of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy to ensure successful development and social stability.
That policy has generated considerable outcomes, he wrote, and after only 10 years of implementation, Vietnam had become one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth.
Over the last 25-30 years, the country has been able to sustain growth of 5-7 percent. Despite COVID-19, its economy still grew, while most other countries recorded contractions to GDP.
It has succeeded in bringing the pandemic under control and has so far recorded only 35 fatalities in a population of nearly 100 million, Kobelev said.
Vietnam’s successful development has also been promoted by its multilateral diplomacy policy, he wrote, adding that a responsible foreign policy has greatly helped maintain regional peace and stability, realise socio-economic development targets, and safeguard its sovereignty.
Vietnam is now a member of almost all international and regional organisations and has signed agreements and statements on strategic partnerships with many countries. It also successfully performed its dual roles in 2020 of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and Chair of ASEAN, he noted in the article.
The scholar voiced his belief that under the CPV’s leadership, the country will achieve the goal of becoming a prosperous and happy nation and, by the mid-21st century, a socialist-oriented developed country./.