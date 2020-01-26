Russian expert hails CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has played an important role in the national struggle for independence, Doi moi (reform) and socio-economic development in Vietnam, according to Evgheni Vasilievich Kobelev, a Russian expert on Vietnamese study.
At the conference on 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia relations in Moscow (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) - The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has played an important role in the national struggle for independence, Doi moi (reform) and socio-economic development in Vietnam, according to Evgheni Vasilievich Kobelev, a Russian expert on Vietnamese study.
The scholar from the Centre for the Study of Vietnam and ASEAN under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies told Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Moscow on the sidelines of a conference on the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia relations that the CPV is a unique phenomenon in the international communist movement.
He noted that there are no factions within the CPV and the Party is in charge of handling all issues in the nation.
Besides, the CPV has always stayed close to the people, put the people first and paid attention to the people's quality of life, social affairs and many other issues, he highlighted.
The scholar laid stress on the CPV’s role in the two resistance wars against the French colonialists and the US imperialists, saying the Party had found the right way to fight the powerful invaders. During those wars, the CPV was a great organiser, able to promote the power of the nation in the struggle for independence, he said, adding that the signing of the Paris Peace Accords allowed the CPV to mobilise all available resources to liberate the southern region.
The Russian expert also highlighted the CPV's role in the national economic development, pointing to the fact that Vietnam's GDP expanded 6-7 percent per year in the past two decades, compared to 1-1.5 percent recorded in Russia./.