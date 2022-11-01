World Dinosaur fossil found in Cambodia A fossil unearthed on Koh Por island in Koh Kong province of Cambodia has been identified as the bones of a dinosaur, Hun Marady, director of provincial environment department was quoted by the country's Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) news agency as saying.

World Singapore economy forecast to grow slower in 2023 The Singapore economy is projected to slow further in 2023 amid growing challenges in the external environment, according to the latest report of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

World Malaysia urges speeding up foreign worker hiring The shortage of foreign workers needs be resolved soon, the National Recovery Council (NRC) said on October 31.