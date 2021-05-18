Russian expert highlights Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in modern era
Professor Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute at St. Petersburg University in Russia, was interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency on the promotion of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in the modern age as his 131st birthday on May 19 approaches.
Professor Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute at St. Petersburg University in Russia (Source: VNA)
Discussing key points in Ho Chi Minh’s thought, Kolotov quoted President Ho's remark that "the Hung Kings founded the nation, we must protect it", saying that it is a guiding point of view that carries both the ideology of communism and the concept of protecting the interests of the Vietnamese people.
Reviewing the revolutionary career of the late president since 1923, when he first set foot in the Soviet Union, Kolotov said that Ho Chi Minh had been able to catch the most important parts of the ideological systems in the East and the West.
The Russian professor emphasised that Ho Chi Minh’s thought has been realised through the formation of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam - a free, developed, and civilised country.
Vietnam can creatively promote this ideology to protect its legitimate interests in a volatile world, he said, adding that this legacy is the country’s compass for national protection in complex situations./.