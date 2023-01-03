Society 83 traffic accidents in New Year holiday Eighty-three traffic accidents happened in the three days of the New Year, killing 50 people and injuring 51 others, an increase of 29.7%, 31.6% and 45.7%, respectively, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Society Sa Pa draws nearly 42,000 visitors during New Year holiday Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam, welcomed nearly 42,000 visitors in the three-day New Year holiday, according to Hoang Thi Vuong, head of the Culture-Information Office of the town in Lao Cai province.

Society Ho Chi Minh City - Unique tourism destination in the south With a history spanning more than 300 years, the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City has strived to become a dynamic and attractive destination for both domestic and foreign guests.

Society Birthplace information added on new Vietnamese passports The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.