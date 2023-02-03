A meeting in Hong Kong (China) from January 6 - February 7, 1930 discusses the establishment of the CPV. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city Vyacheslav Kalganov has stated that the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is now more significant than ever.

In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the CPV’s 93rd founding anniversary (February 3), Kalganov highlighted Vietnam's achievements under the leadership of the CPV over the past 93 years, stressing that the main purpose of the Party is the well-being and sovereignty of the people.

Kalganov also stated that it is important for a party in power to be close to the people and to avoid alienation and bureaucracy. According to him, purifying the party is of great significance.

Col. Aleksey Skreblyukov, former Soviet military expert in Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam War Veterans' Association in St. Petersburg city, affirmed that the CPV has always been continuing the leading force of Vietnam and its people.

He also underlined the leadership by the CPV in driving the country through various challenges over past years./.