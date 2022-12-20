The most prominent success of Vietnam is the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which is forecast at 4-5% in 2022 and the coming years. This is significant since man countries worldwide recorded negative economic growth as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to Russian experts.

They also noted that Vietnam's industrial production growth in the past 11 months was about 9%. This signals that Vietnam is on its ways to become a global manufacturing hub.

Although the foreign direct investment in Vietnam in the past 11 months only reached 25 billion USD - 5% lower than the same period last year, it is still rated at a good level by Russian experts.

Foreign trade is also an illustration of success of the Vietnamese economy thanks to its stable growth, according to Russian experts.

By the end of 2022, Vietnam's trade is likely to reach about 400 billion USD./.

VNA