At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Russian firms want to navigate more parts of Vietnam, one of the most promising markets in Asia, they said at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2022 event underway in Ho Chi Minh City.



Solomatin Alexey from the government centre for export support in Moscow said nine participating Russian firms specialise in health and beauty care products. They want to seek partners and agents in Vietnam.



According to Alexey, the products on display are popular in Russia and many Vietnamese people living there send them as gifts for their relatives at home.



As Russia and Vietnam have a friendly relationship, he suggested both sides boost trade not only in beauty products but also in food and pharmaceuticals.



After visiting Russian stalls and learning about their products, Director of the Dinh Phong Consultancy and Trade Company Tran Van Lam decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Silcamed to import and distribute dental care products in Vietnam.



Lam said after signing the MoU, his company will discuss procedures to import products as soon as possible. They will be sold by supermarkets, e-commerce floors, and convenience stores./.