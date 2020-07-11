Russian firms urged to set up pharmaceutical ventures in Vietnam: meeting
Russia’s pharmaceutical companies should consider setting up ventures in Vietnam instead of only focusing on exports, heard a virtual meeting held on July 11 on potential for the Vietnam-Russia trade and economic cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
A pharmaceutic factory in Yaroslavl, Russia (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) - Russia’s pharmaceutical companies should consider setting up ventures in Vietnam instead of only focusing on exports, heard a virtual meeting held on July 11 on potential for the Vietnam-Russia trade and economic cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the event, Executive Director of Russia’s Union of Professional Pharmaceutical Organisations (SPFO) Liliya Titova stressed a bright prospect for Russia’s pharmaceutical products in the Asian market, especially Vietnam.
The total imports of pharmaceutical products to the Southeast Asian nation is estimated at 7 billion USD each year. Of the figure, products of Russia account for about 9 million USD, Chief Representative of the Russian Trade Office in Vietnam Vyacheslav Kharinov noted.
He added that the two countries have devised a plan to approve an intergovernmental agreement on recognising each other’s pharmaceutical products, creating favourable conditions for Russia's pharmaceutical products to access the Vietnamese market.
Echoing Titova’s views, he urged Russian businesses in the field to pay heed to forming ventures in Vietnam and pointed out that most of the raw materials are from abroad, offering cooperation chances for the Russian firms.
Statistics from Russia showed that the country’s exports to Vietnam doubled to 150 million USD in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Of the number, pharmaceutical products to Vietnam made up for 15 percent of Russia's exports in the chemical industry./.
At the event, Executive Director of Russia’s Union of Professional Pharmaceutical Organisations (SPFO) Liliya Titova stressed a bright prospect for Russia’s pharmaceutical products in the Asian market, especially Vietnam.
The total imports of pharmaceutical products to the Southeast Asian nation is estimated at 7 billion USD each year. Of the figure, products of Russia account for about 9 million USD, Chief Representative of the Russian Trade Office in Vietnam Vyacheslav Kharinov noted.
He added that the two countries have devised a plan to approve an intergovernmental agreement on recognising each other’s pharmaceutical products, creating favourable conditions for Russia's pharmaceutical products to access the Vietnamese market.
Echoing Titova’s views, he urged Russian businesses in the field to pay heed to forming ventures in Vietnam and pointed out that most of the raw materials are from abroad, offering cooperation chances for the Russian firms.
Statistics from Russia showed that the country’s exports to Vietnam doubled to 150 million USD in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Of the number, pharmaceutical products to Vietnam made up for 15 percent of Russia's exports in the chemical industry./.