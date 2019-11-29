Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Russian folk dance ensemble perform in Hanoi

The State Academic Folk Dance Ensemble Fayzi Gaskarov of the Republic of Bashkortostan (the Russian Federation) gave a performance in Hanoi on November 28.
VNA

  • The peformance is part of activities within the Vietnam-Russia Year and Russia-Vietnam Year 2019(Photo: VNA)

  • A performance within the programme (Photo: VNA)

