Russian folk dance ensemble perform in Hanoi
The State Academic Folk Dance Ensemble Fayzi Gaskarov of the Republic of Bashkortostan (the Russian Federation) gave a performance in Hanoi on November 28.
The peformance is part of activities within the Vietnam-Russia Year and Russia-Vietnam Year 2019(Photo: VNA)
