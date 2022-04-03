Russian illustrator of book about two Vietnamese elephants commemorated
An exhibition has been held in Moscow to mark the centenary of Russian illustrator Vladimir Gavrilovich Shevchenko (March 12, 1922 – 2022), who illustrated a children’s book about two Vietnamese elephants named Xung and Cung.
Shevchenko had illustrated about 100 books during his six-decade career. One of his most popular works was the illustration of Mikhail Y. Lermontov’s renowned poem “Borodino” in the 1970s.
Some 1 million copies of the book “Xung and Cung” had been released in Russia. It was based on the true story of the two elephants sent as a gift from President Ho Chi Minh and the Government of Vietnam to the people of the Russian city of Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, in 1954. They travelled from Vietnam, through China and Siberia, to Leningrad Zoo for nearly a year and a half.
Illustrated book by Vladimir Gavrilovich Shevchenko showcased at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)The book has been translated into Vietnamese and released in Vietnam by Kim Dong Publishing House.
Nguyen Quoc Hung, one of the book’s translators, said it is a very touching story that should reach as many readers as possible since it demonstrates cultural ties between Vietnam and Russia.
He added that Vietnamese young people should also know better about the two countries’ long-standing relations./.