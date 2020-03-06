Russian meat supplier can boost exports to Vietnam
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on March 6 with President Viktor Linnik of the Miratong Agribusiness Holding, one of the biggest meat suppliers of Russia.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the session, Minister Cuong said as Vietnam now needs to import a large quantity of pork, chicken, wheat and soya bean, the goup can boost its exports to Vietnam at an early date.
He further pointed out that Miratorg can also import a number of Vietnam’s exports such as tra fish, shrimp, coffee and pepper, adding this means the two countries’ agricultures are supplementary.
For his part, Viktor briefed his host on his group’s capacity, adding the group can export meats and materials for producing animal feeds at competitive prices and quantity, and it will focus on imports from Vietnam in the time to come.
Vietnam and Russia have signed seven cooperation documents on animal health, quarantine, plant protection and food safety. Two-way trade value of farm produce amounted to about 1.35 billion USD in 2018 from the previous level of only 500 million USD. However, the figure last year fell to 900 million USD as a result of the strong fall recorded in Russia’s export of wheat products and fertilisers to Vietnam and Vietnam’s export of coffee, pepper and rubber to Russia./.