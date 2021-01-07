Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk, in his article published on infox.ru - one of Russia's leading electronic newspapers, said that thanks to the strategic guideline set by the CPV, taking into account all changes in the world, the region and the country, Vietnam has made many impressive achievements across fields .Vietnam and its people are on the right track and become an example for many countries, he stressed, adding that the CPV will lead the nation in all aspects.Previously, in a programme of the Rassvet (Dawn) TV channel, Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international issues, said with the foreign policy of openness, multilateralisation and diversification, on the basis of inheriting the traditional friendship with the former Soviet Union, the CPV maintains close cooperation relations with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) as well as with all political parties of the Russian State Duma.Vietnam has always been steadfast in the revolutionary path it chooses, even in the most difficult times, he stressed.The country has also made appropriate adjustments to its Doi moi (renewal) process to complete the socialist-oriented market economy, thereby helping its economy develop stably despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.According to the Russian expert, Vietnam's position is increasingly improved, not only as a destination for international tourists but also as a venue for many important international events.Vietnam plays an important role in ASEAN’s development, he said./.