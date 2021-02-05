Health First doses of WHO-initiated vaccine programme may reach Vietnam in Q1 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for Chief Representatives of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Children Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam.

Health Viet Duc Hospital transplants heart to youngest-ever patient Doctors at Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital has successfully conducted a heart transplant on a seven-year-old child, the youngest recipient ever in Vietnam, the hospital said on February 5.

Health Health sector makes three changes to anti-COVID-19 strategy The health sector has identified three changes in the strategy for COVID-19 prevention and control, relating to the combination of samples for testing, home quarantine for children under five years of age, and the transportation of goods stuck in pandemic-hit areas.

Health VNVC to import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in H1 The Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has announced that it will import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in the first half of 2020.