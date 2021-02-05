Russian news agency praises Vietnam’s achievements in blood cancer combat
Russia’s news agency Sputnik has run an article highlighting Vietnam’s achievements in fighting blood cancer on the occasion of World Cancer Day (February 4).
Sputnik also lauds the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’s efforts in blood collection through campaigns. (photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Russia’s news agency Sputnik has run an article highlighting Vietnam’s achievements in fighting blood cancer on the occasion of World Cancer Day (February 4).
Vietnam has applied the world's advances in blood cancer treatment, successfully conducted a nationwide epidemiological survey on Thalassemia, and ensured blood reserves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the article said.
It cited statistics by Globocan 2020 as saying that Vietnam registered 182,563 new cases of cancer and 122,690 cancer deaths last year, with blood cancer making up 3.4 percent of the new cases.
The field of genetics - molecular biology also achieved positive results in the study of genetic mutations in blood cancer, contributing to improving treatment quality and diagnosis of hereditary blood disorders.
The article also lauded the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’s efforts in blood collection through campaigns amidst the spread of the pandemic.
It said scientific-technological application in Vietnam has facilitated blood donation, noting an application and a Zalo account launched by the institute in this regard./.