Russian newspaper: Vietnam steadfast in path towards socialism
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – The newspaper “Pravda” (Truth) of the Russian Federation Communist Party has spotlighted the publication of a book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, which collects 29 articles and speeches of the Vietnamese Party chief in the 2019-2021 period.
In an article published on February 16, the newspaper said the book “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam”, has dealt with one of the most common and contentious issues, regarding what is socialism, why Vietnam has chosen the path of socialism, and what the country should do to build socialism.
The article noted that the CPV’s leader stated that Vietnam targets a society for the people, which does not exploit people and infringe on dignity for profit.
It said the development of socialism in Vietnam at present is characterised by a market-oriented Doi Moi direction, international integration and multilateral diplomacy. The market economy in Vietnam operates according to market rules but under the leadership of a socialist law-governed State. Now in a transitional period, the Vietnamese economy is not a capitalist market economy and also not a complete socialist market economy.
According to the article, the Vietnamese Party leader believes that free-market capitalism cannot solve all problems and in many cases it can seriously harm poor countries, and aggravates the contradiction between the proletariat and bourgeoisie across the world. The current freedom and democracy have not been able to guarantee that real power belongs to the people and works for their interests.
The article said the book highlighted the tasks of the CPV and people of Vietnam on the path of socialism building, focusing on speeding up knowledge economy-based industrialisation and modernisation, developing the socialist-oriented market economy, promoting cultural and human development, improving living standards, ensuring social progress and justice, and protecting national defence-security.
It described the book as vivid proof of the serious work that the CPV is constantly conducting to define goals and tasks for Vietnamese communists and the entire nation on the path to socialism./.