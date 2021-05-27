Russian newswire hails Vietnamese NA’s role in promoting int’l integration
A voter in Hai Phong casts his ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Russian e-newspaper Rusvesna (Russia Spring) on May 26 ran an article highlighting the role played by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in promoting international economic integration and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.
The article also underlined Vietnam’s elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23, affirming that the general election was a success.
During the last five years, Vietnam signed three agreements on establishing multilateral free trade areas with partners, namely the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP).
Meanwhile, two bilateral free trade agreements between Vietnam and the UK (UKVFTA) and between ASEAN and Hong Kong (AHKFTA) were also signed during the period.
All these agreements have positive impacts on Vietnam's economic integration, bringing benefits to the country as most of Vietnam's industries are geared towards exports, the article stressed.
The 15th NA, together with the Party and Government of Vietnam, will continue to perform the tasks set by the 13th NA, especially realising the goal of turning the country into a developed economy by the mid-21st century, it said.
Regarding Vietnam-Russia relations, the article said meetings of representatives of the Russian and Vietnamese legislative bodies at various levels take place annually. Notably, then Vietnamese NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin signed an agreement on establishment of a high-level inter-parliamentary commission in Hanoi in late 2018.
The Vietnamese NA has made many important contributions to promoting cooperation with Russia, it noted.
The article showed a belief that coordination between the two legislatures will be further strengthened, and their direct dialogues through the high-level inter-parliamentary commission will be resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control./.