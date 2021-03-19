Russian oblast thanks Vietnamese student for saving children in accident
Hoang Phi Hung, a medical student of the Pskov State University of Russia, and a Russian citizen have received thank-you letters from the authorities of Pskov oblast for saving two children meeting accident on Velikaya River.
Moscow (VNA) – Hoang Phi Hung, a medical student of the Pskov State University of Russia, and a Russian citizen have received thank-you letters from the authorities of Pskov oblast for saving two children meeting accident on Velikaya River.
On March 15, while passing the bank of Velikaya River, Hung saw two children, one is 10 years old and the other is 11 years old, fell into the river due to the broken ice cover the surface of the river.
Hung and other people immediately jointly saved the children. With his medical knowledge, Hung managed to maintain their body temperature, thus saving their lives.
Earlier, Governor of Pskov Mikhail Vedernikov handed over a thank-you letter to Andrey Strugin who was the first person to detect the two victims and give them timely help./.
On March 15, while passing the bank of Velikaya River, Hung saw two children, one is 10 years old and the other is 11 years old, fell into the river due to the broken ice cover the surface of the river.
Hung and other people immediately jointly saved the children. With his medical knowledge, Hung managed to maintain their body temperature, thus saving their lives.
Earlier, Governor of Pskov Mikhail Vedernikov handed over a thank-you letter to Andrey Strugin who was the first person to detect the two victims and give them timely help./.