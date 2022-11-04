Society Minister talks ways to speed up digital transformation, fight fake news Digital transformation and the fake news fight were among the issues legislators questioned Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung about on November 4.

Society Seminar spotlights values of socialism The key values of socialism were highlighted at an international seminar in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on November 3.

Society Five Vietnamese universities named in Best Global Universities Rankings 2023 Five Vietnamese universities have been listed in the 2023 edition of the Best Global Universities Rankings published by the US News & World Report, which includes 2,165 across 95 countries worldwide.

Society Thua Thien-Hue, Champasak share front work experience Visiting Chairwoman of the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Champasak province Vardsana Silima held talks with Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province Nguyen Nam Tien on November 3 to share front work experience.