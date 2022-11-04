Russian October Revolution marked in HCM City
At the get-together (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A get-together to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 - 2022) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) in HCM City on November 4.
Participants reviewed the historical significance of the revolution through the documentary "Ho Chi Minh with the October Revolution" screened at the event.
Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) in HCM City Hoang Minh Nhan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Association Hoang Minh Nhan spotlighted the significance of the revolution, saying that it left a great influence on the revolution in Vietnam and its subsequent developments.
The revolution also laid the foundation for the good traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia, which have stood the test of time, the official noted.
The relations are developing constantly across spheres, he said, adding that both sides have regularly had meetings and exchanged delegations at all levels, he went on.
Natalia Borisovna Zolkina, director of the Russian Centre under the Russian World Foundation in HCM City, stressed that the bilateral ties have flourished constantly and recorded great achievements in cooperation across fields./.