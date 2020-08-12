Politics Cabinet members discuss several draft laws Several draft laws were scrutinised during a Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on August 12.

Politics Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. Under his leadership, the Vietnamese people, the army, and the Communist Party made great strides in the country’s renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, national construction and defence.

Politics Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Politics PM commits further support to Samsung Vietnam The Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies and localities will continue providing all possible support for Korean businesses and corporations, including Samsung, to continue doing business successfully in Vietnam, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.