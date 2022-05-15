Russian painters with Vietnamese cultural colours
Two Russian painters, Plotnikov Evgraf Evgenievich and Shageeve Rita, have brought to art lovers a love of the country and the people of Vietnam through their paintings, despite having just come to the country for the first time. Using acrylic, tempera, and lead, the paintings from the two artists have a wide, harmonious layout, with unique perspectives on Vietnamese life and people.
A drawing class along Trinh Cong Son pedestrian mall in Hanoi, held by the two young Russians for young people who love painting. (Photo: VNA)
Students with their works. (Photo: VNA)
Some of the Russian painters’ works. (Photo: VNA)
