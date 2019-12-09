Russian scholars optimistic about Vietnam – Russia ties
Russian experts and scholars have expressed their optimism about the prospects of Vietnam – Russia bilateral ties, on the occasion of the ongoing Russia visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation Grigory Trofimchuk (R) (Photo: VNA)
Under the article “Russia and Vietnam together celebrate memorable events” published by the “Independence” newspaper on December 8, Vietnamese studies expert Evgheni Kobelev from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies highlighted that Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to establish strategic partnership with Russia and the Decree dated May 7, 2012 by Russian President Vladimir Putin takes Vietnam as one of the three most important partners of Russia in Asia, along with China and India.
Vietnam and Russia also set the target of raising the number of Russian tourists in Vietnam to 1 million next year, he said.
Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation Grigory Trofimchuk on December 6 also affirmed that the Vietnam – Russia inter-parliamentary ties are entering a new development period, thus exerting a positive impact on the world peace and stability, including Asia.
He said the visit by the top Vietnamese legislator not only attracts Russian attention but also raises hope about positive developments in bilateral ties, helping Russian and Vietnamese lawmakers fulfill their set targets.
The “Russia Spring” newspaper on December 7 published an article by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh who expressed his belief that the visit will be a success, creating a new driving force for bilateral ties, particularly via the parliament channel, towards further deepening Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Before the visit, President of the Way for Peace International Foundation Vladimir Nikolaiev and leader of the research institute for judicial affairs Irina Umnova also penned articles highlighting the diverse developments of Russia – Vietnam ties since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
They believed that bilateral relationship will be further expanded via forums to achieve more substantive results./.
