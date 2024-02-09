Culture - Sports Popular ornamental plants in Vietnamese houses during Tet As a common habit, Vietnamese people often decorate their houses with peach blossoms, apricot blossoms, and kumquat trees during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival in the hopes for luck, wealth, and happiness to their family.

Videos Unique dragon motif on brown-patterned ceramics In an effort to revive the thousand-year heritage of brown-patterned ceramics in Vietnam while creating unique gift sets, the “Thousand Years of Vietnamese Ceramics” Centre has introduced two collections consisting of 130 ceramic works featuring Vietnamese dragon sculptures.

Culture - Sports Traditional Tet food offerings to ancestors During the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, each ethnic group in Vietnam has its own culinary specialties that reflect the culture of their people and are used as offerings to worship their ancestors.

Culture - Sports Traditional Tet dishes introduced to int’l friends in New York As the Lunar New Year (Tet) is just around the corner, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations in New York held an event on February 7 to introduce traditional Tet dishes of Vietnam and celebrate the recognition of the Lunar New Year as a UN floating holiday.