The Russian tourist trapped at waterfall rescued. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Authorities of the central city of Da Nang on October 29 successfully rescued a Russian tourist trapped at Suoi Mo – Khe Ram waterfall in Hoa Vang district.

According to the city’s rescue centre, after receiving the information on the incident at 2:30pm, it and the local police deployed two vehicles to save the tourist.

The place where the victim was trapped was deep in the forest and still pristine, making the rescue team walk more than 1km uphill to reach it.

It took them 30 minutes to take the victim to safety, and the Russian's health is now stable./.