Russian version of VietnamPlus e-newspaper makes debut
VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (centre), Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin V. Vnukov (second, right) and other delegates mark the launch of the Russian version on VietnamPlus on March 3 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – VietnamPlus, an e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), launched its Russian version at https://ru.vietnamplus.vn on March 3, raising the number of languages it is publishing to six, including Vietnamese, English, Chinese, French and Spanish.
With the debut of the Russian version, VietnamPlus continues to affirm its stature as the only national e-newspaper for foreign services in Vietnam.
The launching ceremony in Hanoi was attended by member of the Party Central Committee and VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi, VNA Deputy General Directors Dinh Dang Quang and Le Quoc Minh, and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin V. Vnukov.
Addressing the event, VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh stressed Vietnam and Russia mark the 70th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2020.
The launch of the Russian version on VietnamPlus is meant to contribute to the time-tested relations between the two countries and also a practical activity in response to the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019 and 2020, he noted, expressing his hope that the e-newspaper and the Russian desk will keep the version updated and diverse in terms of content and form so as to attract more readers to the official news source of the VNA.
Appreciating the VNA’s efforts to help strengthen the two countries’ traditional ties, Russian Ambassador Vnukov said he hopes the Russian version of VietnamPlus will help their people learn more about each other’s nations.
He also believed that information in Russian on the newspaper will be welcomed by Russian readers, as well as Vietnamese and foreigners who can speak Russian in Vietnam.
VietnamPlus publishes information in accordance with the State of Vietnam’s official viewpoints on politics – diplomacy, economy, society, science – technology, environment and many other fields. It always targets introducing people and all social aspects of Vietnam, along with cooperation and investment potential and attractive tourist destinations in the country.
The Russian version will help this e-newspaper better perform the function of guiding public opinion, rejecting false information and distortions about the situation in Vietnam in a timely manner, and contributing to the two countries’ relations.
With a user-friendly design, the Russian version features all important sections that are also included in other versions on VietnamPlus like text news, photos, videos and infographics.
Editor-in-Chief of VietnamPlus Tran Tien Duan said with the Russian version’s modern interface, the e-newspaper continues taking the lead in applying advanced technologies so as to better fulfill its task of popularising information for foreign service assigned by the Party and State.
In the time ahead, VietnamPlus, including its Russian version, will make unceasing efforts to improve information quality, increase the promotion of Vietnam’s images to the world, and serve as a bridge linking international friends with the country, he added./.