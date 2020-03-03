Society Vietnam’s coronavirus song praised on American TV show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme hosted by comedian John Oliver, has praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

Society Work starts on another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument Construction of a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument began in the Cambodian province of Kampong Speu on March 2.

Society Covid-19 epicentre Son Loi commune to be free from quarantine The blockage applied to Covid-19 epicentre, Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, is scheduled to be lifted at 0:00, March 4 after 20 days of quarantine.