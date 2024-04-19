Society Vietnamese youth pledge to join hands in climate change response A representative of Vietnam has affirmed the youth’s commitment to joining hands in climate change response, while attending a plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York on April 17.

Society Vietnamese women link up to enhance role, position The Hanoi Association for Women Entrepreneurs (HNEW) and the Vietnamese Women Forum in Europe (VWFE) signed an agreement on April 18 on cooperation to enhance the role, position and contributions of Vietnamese women in socio-economic areas.

Society Dien Bien Phu Victory echoes, 70 years on Seventy years ago, Vietnam won the Dien Bien Phu battle, forcing the French government to sign the Geneva Agreement in July 1954 and marking the end of the French military presence in the whole Indochina.

Society Infographic Quang An listed among the coolest streets in the world Quang An Street in Tay Ho district, Hanoi, has been listed among the 30 coolest streets in the world by the British travel magazine Time Out.