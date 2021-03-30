Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and four Vietnamese defence officials have been bestowed the Order of Friendship of Russia for their contributions to the Vietnam-Russia relations.



Per a decree on the granting of State awards signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 29, the officials have received the honour for their significant contributions to the enhancement of the two nations' comprehensive strategic partnership.

They are Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh; Minister of National Defence Ngo Xuan Lich; Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang; Chief of the General Department of Politics at the Vietnam People’s Army Luong Cuong; and Deputy Minister of National Defence Be Xuan Truong.



The decree has also granted a number of noble titles to Russian and foreign citizens for their contributions to the country’s COVID-19 fight and national security, among other aspects./.