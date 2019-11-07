Society Vietnam advised to seek stronger int’l support in East Sea issues Vietnam should make greater efforts to get stronger support from the international community in the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) issues and hold more activities similar to South China Sea International Conferences, a leading foreign expert has suggested.

Society Lao reporters learn to promote heritage sites from Quang Nam A delegation of Lao reporters on November 6 visited the central province of Quang Nam to learn from the province’s experience in promoting cultural heritage.

Society Int’l conference discusses human resource development More than 120 participants, including international and local researchers, policymakers and experts, discussed human resource development at an international conference that opened on in Hanoi on November 6.