Russia’s October Revolution marked in Hanoi
A delegation of authorities in Hanoi on November 7 laid flowers at the statue of Vladimir Ilych Lenin in Chi Lang Park to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Russian October Revolution.
The city’s leaders expressed their respect for Lenin (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation of authorities in Hanoi on November 7 laid flowers at the statue of Vladimir Ilych Lenin in Chi Lang Park to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Russian October Revolution.
The delegation was led by Politburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai.
The city’s leaders expressed their respect for Lenin for great contributions to the world’s revolutionary cause.
The same day, representatives from other agencies and organisations of Hanoi also laid flowers at the statue.
It is an annual activity of Hanoi to express gratitude to Lenin, who is one of the leading political figures and revolutionary thinkers of the 20th century. He masterminded the Bolshevik take-over of power in Russia in 1917 and also was the architect and first leader of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR)./.